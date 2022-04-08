Theresa Lupe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Lupe, MSN
Overview of Theresa Lupe, MSN
Theresa Lupe, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Theresa Lupe works at
Theresa Lupe's Office Locations
Centurion of Florida LLC7000 H C Kelley Rd, Orlando, FL 32831 Directions (407) 207-7777
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Theresa was my mental health specialist for a few years before I moved out of state. She is so easy to talk to because she actually listens. I’ve never found anyone like her before or after. Its been about a year but I would almost move back to Florida just to be able to work with here again. She respected me and my concerns. She never made me feel stupid or pressured. If I had a bad reaction to a medicine she helped me to feel more comfortable with the next steps and after years of feeling doomed she got me on less drugs and I felt way better. If you’ve had a bad experience with other doctor you should feel comfortable with her. I miss working with her and would recommend her to anyone. I was shocked to see bad reviews on here but the office I saw her at served a lot of really sick people and addiction recovery, so some people that might not be happy with anybody.
About Theresa Lupe, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154881027
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Lupe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Lupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Theresa Lupe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Lupe.
Theresa Lupe offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.