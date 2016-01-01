Theresa Marquez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Marquez, LCDC
Overview
Theresa Marquez, LCDC is a Counselor in Richardson, TX.
Locations
- 1 1701 Gateway Blvd Ste 465, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 644-2500
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Theresa Marquez, LCDC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073686648
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Marquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Theresa Marquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Marquez.
