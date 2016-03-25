See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Whittier, CA
Theresa Massey, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Theresa Massey, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Theresa Massey, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Whittier, CA. 

Theresa Massey works at Private Practice Psychotherapy in Whittier, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Private Practice Psychotherapy
    13502 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 533-8257

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bereavement
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bereavement
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Job Stress Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Theresa Massey?

    Mar 25, 2016
    The quality of therapy I received was excellent . I was a bit skeptical at first before going through the EAP program through my employer . I didn't know what to expect as I was already going through tough time in my life . I can't say enough good things about the professionalism and quality of Theresa Massey during my therapy . I believe her attention to my issues were great . The mental tools she taught me will help me better deal with my life . I would highly recommend Theresa to anyone . ??
    Jose Quintero in La Mirada, Ca — Mar 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Theresa Massey, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Theresa Massey, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Theresa Massey to family and friends

    Theresa Massey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Theresa Massey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Theresa Massey, LMFT.

    About Theresa Massey, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942451869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Institute Of Advanced Studies, Orange, Ca
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Biola University, Lamirada, Ca
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Massey works at Private Practice Psychotherapy in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Theresa Massey’s profile.

    Theresa Massey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Theresa Massey, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.