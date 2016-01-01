Theresa Micknick is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Micknick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Micknick
Offers telehealth
Overview of Theresa Micknick
Theresa Micknick is a Physician Assistant in Carbondale, PA.
Theresa Micknick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Theresa Micknick's Office Locations
-
1
Primary Care Medicine165 Fallbrook St, Carbondale, PA 18407 Directions (570) 282-3151
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Micknick?
About Theresa Micknick
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1164774261
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Micknick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Micknick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Micknick works at
2 patients have reviewed Theresa Micknick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Micknick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Micknick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Micknick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.