Theresa Mueller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Theresa Mueller, APRN

Theresa Mueller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Theresa Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7050 W 107th St Ste 10, Overland Park, KS 66212 (816) 682-8559
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 09, 2016
    Theresa Mueller is a nurse who cares deeply about the health & well being of her patients. She is the program director of Paseo Methadone Clinic. I was there to detox off of pain medication. During this time I had a BAD reaction between a psychiatric medication for anxiety, and the methadone. This bad reaction was my fault, I was told that I shouldn't take the anxiety meds. My behavior at that time was horrible. She could have expelled me. She helped me instead, now I'm better. Thanks T.!
    Jeff B. in Kansas City, MO — Jun 09, 2016
    About Theresa Mueller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609267806
    Frequently Asked Questions

