Theresa Seward, MA

Counseling
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Theresa Seward, MA is a Counselor in Surprise, AZ. 

Theresa Seward works at Essential Energy Counseling & Consultation Pllc in Surprise, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essential Energy Counseling & Consultation Pllc
    12301 W Bell Rd Ste A102, Surprise, AZ 85378 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 330-1099
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I have seen Theresa for several issues over several years. I can honestly say I always leave her office feeling so much better than when I arrived. She is a skilled listener and offers good insight into problems, helping me to see aspects I had not realized. I have every confidence in her ability to help and I highly recommend her if you need someone to help you sort things out and bring you to a more peaceful place.
    Arizona Snowbird — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Theresa Seward, MA
    About Theresa Seward, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942416847
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Seward works at Essential Energy Counseling & Consultation Pllc in Surprise, AZ. View the full address on Theresa Seward’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Theresa Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Seward.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Seward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Seward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

