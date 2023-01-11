Theresa Seward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Seward, MA
Overview
Theresa Seward, MA is a Counselor in Surprise, AZ.
Theresa Seward works at
Locations
Essential Energy Counseling & Consultation Pllc
12301 W Bell Rd Ste A102, Surprise, AZ 85378
(623) 330-1099
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Theresa for several issues over several years. I can honestly say I always leave her office feeling so much better than when I arrived. She is a skilled listener and offers good insight into problems, helping me to see aspects I had not realized. I have every confidence in her ability to help and I highly recommend her if you need someone to help you sort things out and bring you to a more peaceful place.
About Theresa Seward, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1942416847
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Theresa Seward works at
9 patients have reviewed Theresa Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Seward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Seward, there are benefits to both methods.