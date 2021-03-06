See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Theresa Walker Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Theresa Walker

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Theresa Walker

Theresa Walker is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Theresa Walker works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Foster, APRN
Mary Foster, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
3.0 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Theresa Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada
    3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Theresa Walker?

    Mar 06, 2021
    Absolutely, what a pleasure to be treated by Theresa Walker. So professional and personable.
    Linda Sinioris — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Theresa Walker
    How would you rate your experience with Theresa Walker?
    • Likelihood of recommending Theresa Walker to family and friends

    Theresa Walker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Theresa Walker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Theresa Walker.

    About Theresa Walker

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669422036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Walker works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Theresa Walker’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Theresa Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Theresa Walker?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.