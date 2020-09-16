Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Therese Meyer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Therese Meyer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, IL.
Locations
Memorial Medical Center701 N 1ST ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 788-3000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very comfortable setting. She took her time, listened to our concerns, answered all questions. A positive experience.
About Dr. Therese Meyer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881602043
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.