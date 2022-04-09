See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Therese Sargent, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Overview of Therese Sargent, ANP-BC

Therese Sargent, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Therese Sargent works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Therese Sargent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Consultants
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    Apr 09, 2022
    She let's me choose vs. People who choose for me. She fights for my health
    MAYEN HANDY — Apr 09, 2022
    About Therese Sargent, ANP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851393433
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Therese Sargent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Therese Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Therese Sargent works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Therese Sargent’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Therese Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Therese Sargent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Therese Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Therese Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

