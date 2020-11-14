Dr. Thom Dinh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thom Dinh, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thom Dinh, OD
Dr. Thom Dinh, OD is an Optometrist in Lafayette, LA.

Dr. Dinh's Office Locations
Eyewear Express4415 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-7112
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I almost didn’t bring my 6 yr. old daughter after reading these reviews but she had already worked up the courage to go to her first eye appointment so we went anyway and I’m glad we did. The whole staff was great. Everyone including Dr. Dinh were patient with my daughter and explained everything to her since she was nervous about being there. I also never felt they were trying to rip me off.
About Dr. Thom Dinh, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.