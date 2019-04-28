Thomas Allen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Allen, HSPP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Allen, HSPP is a Psychologist in La Porte, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1700 Lincolnway Pl Ste 8, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 898-5645
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful therapist, I wouldn't go to anyone else.
About Thomas Allen, HSPP
- Psychology
- English
- 1972592798
Thomas Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Thomas Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Allen.
