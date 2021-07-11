Thomas Antonetto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Antonetto, LMFT
Overview
Thomas Antonetto, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Upland, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 313 N 2nd Ave Ste G, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 771-9477
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Antonetto?
I can’t express enough how Comfortable he makes you feel and how easy it was for me to talk to him about everything I held in and blocked from everyone. I highly Recommend anyone who needs support understanding and not Just a therapist but a kind soul this is the Therapist you would want !
About Thomas Antonetto, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801280102
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Antonetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Thomas Antonetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Antonetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Antonetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Antonetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.