Emergency Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Thomas Arnold, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. 

Thomas Arnold works at 3B Orthopedics in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Aria Health
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Dept of Emergency Medicine
    4900 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Jefferson Health Northeast
    10800 Knights Rd # 212, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Thomas Arnold, PA-C

  • Emergency Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1083123707
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

