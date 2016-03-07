Dr. Thomas Baker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Baker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Baker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cape Coral, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1639 Cape Coral Pkwy E Ste 207, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 297-5725
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Great Doctor this guy is amazing.
About Dr. Thomas Baker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174707079
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.