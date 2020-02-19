See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Vacaville, CA
Thomas Batter, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Thomas Batter, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vacaville, CA. 

Thomas Batter works at Fine Jones-Sullivan Pescosolido in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fine Jones-Sullivan Pescosolido
    555 Mason St Ste 260, Vacaville, CA 95688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 447-3880

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Thomas Batter, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265557938
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

