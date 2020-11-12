Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Bennett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bennett, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairhope, AL.
Locations
Office208 Greeno Rd N Ste D2, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 223-7872Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Office3737 Government Blvd Ste 203, Mobile, AL 36693 Directions (251) 223-7872
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Bennett. He was very thorough, and helped me get an accurate diagnosis. I am now on the right meds that I needed. I haven’t felt this good in years. He was very kind and gentle. I was very nervous getting the testing, but he eased my mind. The results were spot on. The staff was great. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Bennett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.