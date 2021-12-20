Dr. Thomas Blankenship, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Blankenship, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Blankenship, OD
Dr. Thomas Blankenship, OD is an Optometrist in San Angelo, TX.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blankenship's Office Locations
-
1
Angelo Eye Center114 W Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 947-2020
- 2 3524 Knickerbocker Rd Ste C, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 947-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blankenship?
Best doc in town
About Dr. Thomas Blankenship, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225192917
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankenship has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankenship accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blankenship works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankenship.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blankenship, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blankenship appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.