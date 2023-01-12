Dr. Blom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Blom, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Blom, OD
Dr. Thomas Blom, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blom's Office Locations
- 1 2450 Bee Ridge Rd Ste A, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 925-3937
- 2 4133 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 492-9181
Eye Doctors Optical Outlets PA2827 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 296-0179
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Blom's office and hadn't been there other than for a spouse who had vision issues. e He took care of my needs in a timely manner and I am happy to support a non-big box office professional who Taylors his business to service my needs.
About Dr. Thomas Blom, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1699756981
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.