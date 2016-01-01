See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Barbara, CA
Thomas Bosma, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Bosma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Thomas Bosma works at Tobis Urology in Santa Barbara, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of Santa Barbara
    504 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 687-7719
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Thomas Bosma, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255434544
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Bosma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Bosma works at Tobis Urology in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Thomas Bosma’s profile.

    Thomas Bosma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Bosma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Bosma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Bosma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

