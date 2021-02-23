Thomas Boyd, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Boyd, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Boyd, PSY is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH.
Thomas Boyd works at
Locations
Cleveland Eye Clinic25101 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 359-1242
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Boyd is a great guy. He has helped me through many hard and difficult times in my life. He was always very intent on listening to me and my problems and helped me walk through them and solve them. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone these people leaving the bad reviews have problems probably a psychologist can't even help.
About Thomas Boyd, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1871515262
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Thomas Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.