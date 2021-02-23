See All Psychologists in Beachwood, OH
Thomas Boyd, PSY

Psychology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Boyd, PSY is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH. 

Thomas Boyd works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Eye Clinic
    Cleveland Eye Clinic
25101 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122
(216) 359-1242
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Dr Boyd is a great guy. He has helped me through many hard and difficult times in my life. He was always very intent on listening to me and my problems and helped me walk through them and solve them. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone these people leaving the bad reviews have problems probably a psychologist can't even help.
    About Thomas Boyd, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871515262
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Boyd, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Boyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Boyd works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Thomas Boyd’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Thomas Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

