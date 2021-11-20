See All Counselors in Palm Harbor, FL
Thomas Buonomo, LMHC

Counseling
4.2 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Thomas Buonomo, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Harbor, FL. 

Thomas Buonomo works at Thomas Buonomo, LMHC, MCAP in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Harbor Office
    3060 Alt 19 Ste B-8, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
(727) 538-4150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Codependency
Counseling Services
Dependent Personality Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Drug Abuse
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Family Counseling
Marital Counseling
Nicotine Addiction
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Tobacco Withdrawal
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
• Aetna
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 20, 2021
    Tom is an amazing mental health counselor. My husband and I fully credit him with giving us the tools to save our marriage. You can tell he has put in so much time and effort into his education, and continuing education to become the best in his field, to truly provides the best counseling services. He is passionate about mental health, and helping people. He is knowledgeable in so many unique situations, and truly knows the most healthy way to guide you to handle anything life throws at you. I always leave his office feeling optimistic. Tom helped us become better people individually, and then also become more healthy partners for one another. Others tell you what you want to hear, and give you temporary fixes. Tom tells you what you need to hear, in a non judgmental healthy, but direct way. He gives you the tools that you can use lifelong. I fully recommend his services.
    Allison Baxter — Nov 20, 2021
    About Thomas Buonomo, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1366525180
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell Medical Center
    • Manhattanville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Buonomo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Buonomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Buonomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Buonomo works at Thomas Buonomo, LMHC, MCAP in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Thomas Buonomo’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Thomas Buonomo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Buonomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Buonomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Buonomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

