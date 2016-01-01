Dr. Thomas Casella, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Casella, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Casella, OD
Dr. Thomas Casella, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Casella works at
Dr. Casella's Office Locations
Casella Eye Center PC767 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 250-2808
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Casella, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336199777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.