Dr. Thomas Chester, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Chester, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Chester, OD
Dr. Thomas Chester, OD is an Optometrist in Bedford, OH.
Dr. Chester works at
Dr. Chester's Office Locations
Cleveland Eye Clinic320 Broadway Ave # Ohio, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 252-1153
Jamie Rosenberg OD320 Broadway Ave Ste C, Bedford, OH 44146 Directions (440) 399-7299
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Explained thoroughly what the problems are with my dry eyes
About Dr. Thomas Chester, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chester accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chester works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Chester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.