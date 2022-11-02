See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Thomas Clements, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Thomas Clements, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Thomas Clements works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Thomas Clements, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1952411597
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Thomas Clements, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Thomas Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Thomas Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Thomas Clements works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Thomas Clements’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Thomas Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Clements.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

