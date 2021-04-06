Dr. Thomas Conrod, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conrod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Conrod, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Conrod, OD
Dr. Thomas Conrod, OD is an Optometrist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Conrod's Office Locations
Hamden Eye2300 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06514 Directions (203) 654-7838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough exams and clear explanations. I especially recommend him for diabetic eye exams.
About Dr. Thomas Conrod, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1871621193
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conrod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conrod accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Conrod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.