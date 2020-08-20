Thomas Corwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Corwell, LMFT
Overview
Thomas Corwell, LMFT is a Counselor in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Thomas Corwell works at
Locations
Medamerica Rehab Center Inc.3275 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 210, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 426-3262
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Tom for years and he helped me heal a lot. He became like a friend and mentor helping me grow from past trauma. I had to leave him once I moved but I have been searching for years for another therapist and none of them have helped me like Tom has. He was always easy to get in touch with, and understanding if I was running late. He isn’t in it for the money and he genuinely cares about you outside of the 45 minute session.
About Thomas Corwell, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1710043724
