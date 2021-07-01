See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Ellisville, MO
Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD

Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD is an Optometrist in Ellisville, MO. 

Dr. Cunningham works at Performance Eyecare in Ellisville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amber Karpel, OD
Dr. Amber Karpel, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Melissa Lorber, OD
Dr. Melissa Lorber, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Jehling, OD
Dr. Lawrence Jehling, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cusumano Vision Center Inc.
    317 Clarkson Rd, Ellisville, MO 63011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 736-6310
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?

    Jul 01, 2021
    My boyfriend had an appointment for his eye. He was extremely nice and answered all of our questions. We were blown away at how great he was. Would give 100 stars.
    Alisha & Michael — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cunningham to family and friends

    Dr. Cunningham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cunningham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD.

    About Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053427104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at Performance Eyecare in Ellisville, MO. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Cunningham, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.