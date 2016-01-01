See All Physical Therapists in Deer River, MN
Thomas Dosen-Windorski, OTR

Rehabilitation
Thomas Dosen-Windorski, OTR is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Deer River, MN. 

Thomas Dosen-Windorski works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Dosen-Windorski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Thomas Dosen-Windorski, OTR

    • Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285999383
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Essentia Health-Deer River

    Primary Care
