Dr. Thomas Eyrich, DC

Chiropractic
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Eyrich, DC is a Chiropractor in Carmel, IN. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Eyrich works at Thomas Eyrich in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Eyrich
    9640 Commerce Dr Ste 432, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 872-8684

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Acupuncture
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thomas Eyrich, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952629206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Eyrich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eyrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Eyrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eyrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eyrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eyrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

