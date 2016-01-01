Dr. Thomas Fleischmann, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fleischmann, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fleischmann, OD
Dr. Thomas Fleischmann, OD is an Optometrist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Dr. Fleischmann's Office Locations
Thomas Fleischmann OD & Heidi Schauffele OD3704 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 265-2287
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Fleischmann, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1477525608
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischmann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleischmann works at
Dr. Fleischmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischmann.
