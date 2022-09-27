Dr. Thomas Foote, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Foote, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Foote, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic (Magna Cum Laude).
Dr. Foote works at
Locations
-
1
Applied Chiropractic Health Center PC2472 Patterson Rd Unit 7, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foote?
After 5 weeks of pain, I saw Dr. Foote. After the first week, I was out of pain and beginning to heal. He was very good, answered every question, and the cost was minimal ($42/session). Wow! I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Foote, DC
- Chiropractic
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891992947
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern College Of Chiropractic (Magna Cum Laude)
- State University Of New York At Oswego (Cum Laude)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foote accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foote works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.