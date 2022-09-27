See All Chiropractors in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Thomas Foote, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Foote, DC is a Chiropractor in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic (Magna Cum Laude).

Dr. Foote works at Applied Chiropractic Health Center PC, Grand Junction, CO 81505 242 in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Applied Chiropractic Health Center PC
    2472 Patterson Rd Unit 7, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-0808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Adult Scoliosis
Ankle Sprain
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intersegmental Traction Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 27, 2022
    After 5 weeks of pain, I saw Dr. Foote. After the first week, I was out of pain and beginning to heal. He was very good, answered every question, and the cost was minimal ($42/session). Wow! I highly recommend him.
    Cara — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Foote, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891992947
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern College Of Chiropractic (Magna Cum Laude)
    • State University Of New York At Oswego (Cum Laude)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Foote, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foote works at Applied Chiropractic Health Center PC, Grand Junction, CO 81505 242 in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Foote’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

