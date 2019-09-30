See All Physicians Assistants in Rochester, NY
Thomas Gately, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Thomas Gately, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Thomas Gately, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY. 

Thomas Gately works at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unity Hospital
    1555 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 723-7070
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Thomas Gately?

    Sep 30, 2019
    Thomas was a very pleasant and nice older man and I got stitches above my left eye and they were done and over with within 5 minutes. Thomas was very efficient and professional. I had no infection in the cut and I had to future troubles. Thank you doctor gately
    — Sep 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thomas Gately, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Thomas Gately, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Thomas Gately to family and friends

    Thomas Gately's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Thomas Gately

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thomas Gately, PA.

    About Thomas Gately, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912939646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Gately has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Gately has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Gately works at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Thomas Gately’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Thomas Gately. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Gately.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Gately, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Gately appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Thomas Gately, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.