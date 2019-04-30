Thomas Gorji is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Gorji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Gorji
Overview
Thomas Gorji is a Counselor in Lincoln, NE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 421 S 9th St Ste 221, Lincoln, NE 68508 Directions (402) 560-4000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Gorji?
To put it simply - Sessions with Tom have changed my life. I would, and do, recommend him with no hesitation!
About Thomas Gorji
- Counseling
- English
- 1215949847
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Gorji accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Gorji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Thomas Gorji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Gorji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Gorji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Gorji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.