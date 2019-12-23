Thomas Gorsky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Gorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Gorsky, PA-C
Overview
Thomas Gorsky, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Middletown, CT.

Locations
Middlesex Gastroenterology Associates410 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 398-9340
Hospital Affiliations
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Thomas Gorsky, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356438451
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Gorsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Gorsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Gorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Thomas Gorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Gorsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Gorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Gorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.