Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Paltz, NY.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
T Grant Phd257 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 256-9528
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Tom Grant for 20 years on and off as needed and i do recomend him highly. Tom is a very compassionate , caring , non prejudice person that listens with genuine care and concern. He really goes above and beyond helping his patients any way he can. He helped my husband and i get through a very bad rough patch 10 years ago , now we are together 20 years. I have severe anxiety and it is very hard for me to cope with daily living, but speaking with Tom all thise years i have learned 1. I am not the only one who sufferes from this problem so right there it brings it down a notch for me and 2. Each day is different , and it is ok if i can do some things one day and nothing but rest the next day . I am not a perfect person but i am a nice person . One time i was even out of food and Tom help direct me to a local food pantry . He also helped my husband tremendously he is a veteran and has PTSD . I must say over the past 20 years Tom Grant has been very important to us . Thankyou
About Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437236247
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
