See All Clinical Psychologists in New Paltz, NY
Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New Paltz, NY. 

Dr. Grant works at T Grant Phd in New Paltz, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    T Grant Phd
    257 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 256-9528
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?

    May 23, 2021
    I have seen Tom Grant for 20 years on and off as needed and i do recomend him highly. Tom is a very compassionate , caring , non prejudice person that listens with genuine care and concern. He really goes above and beyond helping his patients any way he can. He helped my husband and i get through a very bad rough patch 10 years ago , now we are together 20 years. I have severe anxiety and it is very hard for me to cope with daily living, but speaking with Tom all thise years i have learned 1. I am not the only one who sufferes from this problem so right there it brings it down a notch for me and 2. Each day is different , and it is ok if i can do some things one day and nothing but rest the next day . I am not a perfect person but i am a nice person . One time i was even out of food and Tom help direct me to a local food pantry . He also helped my husband tremendously he is a veteran and has PTSD . I must say over the past 20 years Tom Grant has been very important to us . Thankyou
    Annie — May 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grant to family and friends

    Dr. Grant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD.

    About Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437236247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Grant, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.