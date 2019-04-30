Dr. Thomas Griffiths, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Griffiths, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Griffiths, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Griffiths works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cny Psychological Associates Pllc600 E Genesee St Ste 228, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 234-0212
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffiths?
I was very impressed with my first contact and then first visit. He contacted me by phone after having received a referral, he was a good listener and addressed my concerns before I even made an appt. Then at my first visit he was very kind, personable and a good listener. I was quite surprised by the negative reviews but like to judge for myself. He empowered me to be in charge of my own health decisions which was a pleasant relief from other drs. I suppose people that don’t like the answers they get decide to publicly attack the dr. I suggest trying things for yourself and I would recommend him to my own children or parents. I feel very confident that his motives are to help me.
About Dr. Thomas Griffiths, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780788703
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffiths accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffiths works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.