Thomas Hansen, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview

Thomas Hansen, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. 

Thomas Hansen works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Franciscan Urology Associates-port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Thomas Hansen, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710030952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Hansen works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Thomas Hansen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Thomas Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
