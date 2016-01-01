Dr. Thomas Hatesohl, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatesohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hatesohl, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hatesohl, OD
Dr. Thomas Hatesohl, OD is an Optometrist in Herington, KS.
Dr. Hatesohl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hatesohl's Office Locations
-
1
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists18 N Broadway, Herington, KS 67449 Directions (844) 206-0885
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatesohl?
About Dr. Thomas Hatesohl, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962055582
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatesohl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatesohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatesohl works at
Dr. Hatesohl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatesohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatesohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatesohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.