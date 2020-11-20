Dr. Higginbotham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Higginbotham, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Higginbotham, DC is a Chiropractor in Scottsboro, AL.
Dr. Higginbotham works at
Locations
Scottsboro Chiropractic Clinic PC201 Veterans Dr Ste 106, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 259-3771
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love this man! He was able to get me back to work within two visit after being out 3 months with the other Chiropractior. Will never go anywhere else again!
About Dr. Thomas Higginbotham, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.