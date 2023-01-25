Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Hong, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hong, OD
Dr. Thomas Hong, OD is an Optometrist in Glen Allen, VA.
Dr. Hong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hong's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #2059650 W Broad St, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 346-4135
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
Dr. Hong is very knowledgeable and did an excellent job of diagnosing my eye issues and selecting a prescription for my glasses.
About Dr. Thomas Hong, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851679575
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.