Dr. Thomas Hoskins, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, SC.
Sansbury Eye Center
Sansbury Eye Center, 275 Harbison Blvd Ste T, Columbia, SC 29212, (803) 369-3034
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient review: Wonderful. I have a difficult prescription and can only wear gas perm lenses. Dr. Hoskins was able to fit me perfectly. Very happy with the service as Sansbury & with Dr. Hoskins
- Optometry
- English
NPI: 1922067610
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Insurance accepted: Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Telehealth: Dr. Hoskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.
Patient ratings: 3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoskins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Scheduling options: Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoskins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.