Thomas Jeffery, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Thomas Jeffery, APRN

Thomas Jeffery, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Thomas Jeffery works at Directions For Mental Health in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Jeffery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Directions for Mental Health Inc.
    1437 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 524-4464
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 29, 2019
    The Best, simply put. He takes his time with his patients and puts their needs and concerns first. We absolutely love him and we're extremely sadden to see him leave directions. I want to find where he works now so he can continue to treat my daughter. The guy that's there now is a joke! I met him for the first time and I have to speak with him for about five minutes he wanted to change my daughter's medication. Why change something that's already working! His answer to me was well she gets hold of you have to change the dosage or changed medicine completely. You don't break what's working. Thomas was and is concerned about the well-being of the children that he was seeing. I miss him. We all miss him. I need to know where he's working because I need to get my daughter back under his care
    Simply Outstanding — Oct 29, 2019
    About Thomas Jeffery, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821476094
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Jeffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Jeffery works at Directions For Mental Health in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Thomas Jeffery’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Thomas Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Jeffery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

