Overview of Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD

Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Joly works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.