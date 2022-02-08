See All Ophthalmologists in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD

Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Joly works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norfolk
    241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 742-3902
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hampton
    2234 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 742-3902
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2022
    I initially went to this practice because I was referred to a specialist that was unique to this practice. I have continued as a patient as they have access to cutting edge technology and the latest advances and are extremely knowledgeable. Would highly recommend them for an eye concerns.
    Cathleen — Feb 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD
    About Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093709156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of British Columbia In Vancouver, Canada
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University Cleveland
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Carroll University - Cleveland, Ohio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Joly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

