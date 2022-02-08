Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD
Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Joly works at
Dr. Joly's Office Locations
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hampton2234 Cunningham Dr, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joly?
I initially went to this practice because I was referred to a specialist that was unique to this practice. I have continued as a patient as they have access to cutting edge technology and the latest advances and are extremely knowledgeable. Would highly recommend them for an eye concerns.
About Dr. Thomas Joly, PHD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1093709156
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia In Vancouver, Canada
- Case Western Reserve University Cleveland
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- John Carroll University - Cleveland, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Joly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.