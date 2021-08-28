See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Thomas Judd, OD

Optometry
5.0 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Judd, OD

Dr. Thomas Judd, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Judd works at West Coast Eye Care in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Judd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    15640 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 466-3111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(36)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 28, 2021
Great Doctor
Sondra L. Grauel — Aug 28, 2021
About Dr. Thomas Judd, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1487615704
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Southern College of Optometry
Undergraduate School
  • University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Judd, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Judd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Judd works at West Coast Eye Care in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Judd’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

