Dr. Thomas Jusczak, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jusczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jusczak, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jusczak, DC is a Chiropractor in Londonderry, NH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 12 Parmenter Rd Unit A3, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 434-4196
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jusczak?
I’ve had pain for 3.5 years & ive tried everyone & everything to get it to stop. I’m not ‘cured’ but Dr Jusczak is such a nice & helpful doctor. He listens & he’s convinced he can help. I feel hopeful for the first time in a long time. Thank you Lisa j
About Dr. Thomas Jusczak, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1861575128
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jusczak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jusczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jusczak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jusczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jusczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jusczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.