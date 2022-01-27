See All Chiropractors in Dayton, OH
Thomas Konicki

Orthopedic Chiropractic
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Thomas Konicki is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.

Thomas Konicki works at Konicki Schumacher Chiropractic in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Konicki Schumacher Chiropractic
    2165 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Excellent chiropractor. I have been going to Dr. Konicki since 1996 and have total confidence in his honesty, ability, and ethics. He communicates well, and is never rushed. He never overstates his abilities, and doesn't hesitate to refer you to an MD when your condition warrants it. I would strongly recommend him to anyone needing chiropractic care.
    About Thomas Konicki

    • Orthopedic Chiropractic
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750327524
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
    • U of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Konicki is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Konicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Konicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Konicki works at Konicki Schumacher Chiropractic in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Thomas Konicki’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Thomas Konicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Konicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Konicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Konicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

