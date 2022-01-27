Overview

Thomas Konicki is a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.



Thomas Konicki works at Konicki Schumacher Chiropractic in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.