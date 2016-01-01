See All Physicians Assistants in Modesto, CA
Thomas Kraft, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Thomas Kraft, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Thomas Kraft, PA is a Physician Assistant in Modesto, CA. 

Thomas Kraft works at Briggsmore Specialty Center in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Briggsmore Specialty Center
    1409 E Briggsmore Ave, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-1579
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Thomas Kraft?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thomas Kraft, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Thomas Kraft, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Thomas Kraft to family and friends

    Thomas Kraft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Thomas Kraft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thomas Kraft, PA.

    About Thomas Kraft, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306895651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Kraft, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Kraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Kraft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Kraft works at Briggsmore Specialty Center in Modesto, CA. View the full address on Thomas Kraft’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Thomas Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Kraft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Thomas Kraft, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.