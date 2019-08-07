See All Counselors in Canfield, OH
Dr. Thomas Kupec, PSY.D

Counseling
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kupec, PSY.D is a Counselor in Canfield, OH. 

Dr. Kupec works at Creekside Counseling Center, L in Canfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Creekside Counseling Center
    132 S Broad St, Canfield, OH 44406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 533-5450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 07, 2019
    Dr. Kupec has seen me ever since i was in middle school, I was in and out of mental hospitals for a while, and he helped me through all the tough times. He is very open to talking about a wide range of topics, and is very easy to talk too, he is very generous, very understanding, and I am very glad I have had the opportunity to see him for about half my life.
    Andrew2121 in Canfield — Aug 07, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Kupec, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457320889
