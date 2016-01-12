See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Thomas Kvamme

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Thomas Kvamme

Thomas Kvamme is an Optometrist in Tacoma, WA. 

Thomas Kvamme works at Barry Huse O.D. & Associates P.S in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Thomas Kvamme's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kvamme Thomas A Od
    2913 S 38th St Ste B3, Tacoma, WA 98409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 473-1050
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2016
    He is great. I had flashes in one of my eyes and he came right in on his day off to see me.
    Mindy Gretty in Tacoma, WA — Jan 12, 2016
    About Thomas Kvamme

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1538235262
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Kvamme is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Kvamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Kvamme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Kvamme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Kvamme works at Barry Huse O.D. & Associates P.S in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Thomas Kvamme’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Thomas Kvamme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Kvamme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Kvamme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Kvamme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

