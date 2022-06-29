See All Psychologists in Geneva, OH
Thomas Lechowick, MA

Psychology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Lechowick, MA is a Psychologist in Geneva, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    203 W Main St Ste 107, Geneva, OH 44041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 466-7775
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 29, 2022
    I met with Mr. Lechowick specifically to get help because I was having a tough time connecting with my daughter-in-law, and our most recent conflict was causing me to lose sleep. He listened, asked pointed questions, and then asked if I wanted to hear his thoughts on the situation. He then listed 4 points that have helped me greatly to put the situation into perspective. Yes, he helped my with my problem. I have had no trouble sleeping since our session.
    Rickie Beck — Jun 29, 2022
    About Thomas Lechowick, MA

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205803517
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

